Maronite bishops urge Lebanese leaders: avoid involvement in Middle East conflicts

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops of Lebanon have appealed to their country’s political leaders to avoid become caught up in the rising international tensions in the Middle East. The bishops encouraged the people of Lebanon to play their traditional role as “a message of freedom and harmonious coexistence for all.”

