Mexican priest kidnapped, shot, hospitalized

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Mexican priest is in serious condition after being kidnapped and shot. Father Roly Candelario Piña Camacho was found on a roadside, with four gunshot wounds, after his family paid a ransom to his kidnappers. Catholic priests continue to be the targets of kidnappers in Mexico.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

