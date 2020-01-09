Catholic World News

‘We should not be afraid,’ Pope tells pilgrims from the Middle East

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a possible reference to the US-Iran conflict, Pope Francis told Arabic-speaking pilgrims on January 8, “In the saddest moments of our lives, in times of distress and trials, we should not be afraid, but be bold as Paul was, for God watches over us, He is always close to you.”

