Create a welcoming society, not more barriers for refugees, Catholic, Lutheran leaders tell Minnesotans

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The reduced cap on the number of refugees as well as the executive order lack the mercy, compassion and justice that are not only called for by the Gospel but that also should be expected from a strong and historically diverse nation,” said Minnesota’s Catholic bishops, joined by the state’s Lutheran leaders.

