Catholic World News

‘We have enough of wars,’ Iraqi archbishop says after Iran fires missiles

January 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We are fed up with all kinds of troubles and war,” said Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Yousif Thomas Mirkis of Kirkuk. “We don’t want this anymore. Especially, the manifestations in Baghdad are telling those who are with Iran or with America: ‘Let us live in peace!’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!