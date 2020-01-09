Catholic World News

US bishops, in new statement, urge US and Iran to embrace peace

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following an urgent request for prayer, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the chairman of its Committee on International Justice and Peace, said on January 8, “We urge once again that all parties, in these critical days, embrace peace rather than violence. Peace has been all too elusive – in recent memory alone, war has caused hundreds of thousands of lives to be lost, as well as untold suffering and endemic instability.”

