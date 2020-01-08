Catholic World News

FBI probing McCarrick ties to Papal Foundation

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: FBI agents have questioned several staff members of the Papal Foundation, the charitable group set up by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. At least one staff member has also been questioned by the district attorney of Manhattan.

