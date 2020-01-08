Catholic World News

Wild New Year’s party hosted at Vatican-owned building in Rome

January 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican-owned building in Rome hosted “an open, young, queer, free, and rebellious New Year’s Eve” party, with bands playing through the night on all seven floors. In May, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, had illegally restored electricity to the building, after power had been shut off because of unpaid bills. (The bills remain unpaid.) Cardinal Krajewski had said that the family was occupied “by families struggling to survive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!