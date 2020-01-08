Catholic World News

Vietnamese priests, religious join local protests against dam

January 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The dam in Quang Binh Province (map) puts nine villages at risk, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

