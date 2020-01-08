Catholic World News

Moscow patriarch denounces divisions in Eastern Orthodoxy

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today we unfortunately see the waves of discord rocking the ship of the Church, the storm of arguments and contradictions undermining the unity of the Orthodox faithful, people, overpowered by the darkness of the enemy and tempter, discarding the Fount of living water in favor of the murky fount of ungodly heresies that is unfit to drink from,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said in his Christmas message, issued January 6.

