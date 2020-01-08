Catholic World News

Constantinople is the mother church of the Orthodox world, Ecumenical Patriarch affirms

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople marked the first anniversary of his canonical recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine—a decision denounced by the Moscow Patriarchate.

