‘Soleimani killing must unite Islamic countries,’ Malaysian premier says

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation (map); 56% of its 32.2 million people are Muslim, 9% are Christian, 6% are Buddhist, and 5% are Hindu. Mahathir Mohamad denounced the US airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as immoral and contrary to international law. “The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” he said. “We are no longer safe now.”

