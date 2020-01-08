Catholic World News

Church in Australia plans national response to bushfire crisis

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 26 million acres have been burned, and 5,900 buildings destroyed, in the 2019-20 Australian bushfire season.

