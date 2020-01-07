Catholic World News

Controversy continues after archbishop’s appointment in South Sudan

January 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The appointment of Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to head the Juba archdiocese faces continuing opposition from some members of the Bari ethnic group in South Sudan. But representatives of the Bari Community Association say that resistance to the appointment is not authorized by their group.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!