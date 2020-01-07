Catholic World News

Portrait of Benedict XVI today: body weaker, mind still clear

January 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In a program broadcast by a Bavarian television network, Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has acknowledged that his voice is weak and has “great difficulty” walking as he approaches his 93rd birthday. But associates report that the former Pontiff’s mind remains sharp, and he spends much of each day in his office, reading and writing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!