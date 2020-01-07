Catholic World News

McCarrick moved out of Kansas friary

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has moved out of St. Fidelis Friary in Kansas, where he has lived since 2018, and found a new residence at an undisclosed location.

