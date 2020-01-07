Catholic World News
Arson attack against Pentecostal church in Germany
January 07, 2020
» Continue to this story on Evangelical Focus
CWN Editor's Note: A self-described “autonomous feminist cell” claimed responsibility for the attack on the church in Tübingen.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
