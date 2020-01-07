Catholic World News

Report: Church offers little outreach to minority abuse victims

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the Church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims,” the Associated Press reported. “For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, the lack of concerted outreach on behalf of the Church means less public exposure — and potentially, more opportunities for abuse to go on, undetected.”

