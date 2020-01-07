Catholic World News

‘The encounter with Jesus changes us,’ Pope tells pilgrims on Epiphany

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is we who must change,” Pope Francis said during his January 6 Angelus address (video). “Let us ask the Holy Virgin that we may become witnesses of Christ where we are, with a new life transformed by His love.”

