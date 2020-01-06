Catholic World News

New Armenian patriarch praises Turkey’s Erdogan

January 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Daily Sabah

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Sahak II Mashalian of Constantinople, who assumed office in December, leads one of the four sees of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). The new patriarch criticized Armenians abroad for “exploiting” the 1915 Ottoman Turkish persecution of Armenians. A different prelate, Karekin II, leads the whole church as Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!