In address to pilgrims, Pope reflects on meaning of Jesus’ birth

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his January 5 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on the Scripture readings of the Second Sunday after Christmas. (In the dioceses of the United States, where the celebration of the Epiphany of the Lord was transferred from January 6 to January 5, different readings were heard at Mass.)

