Chaldean patriarch: Iraqis are in shock, fearful

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Iraqis are still in shock” following the US airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, who has led the Eastern-rite Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. “In such critical and tense circumstances, it is wise to hold a round table meeting for all the parties concerned to have a reasonable and civilized dialogue that spares Iraq the unexpected consequences.”

