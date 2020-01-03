Catholic World News

The person comes first, Pope says in message for World Day of Sick

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 28th annual World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis emphasizes that “the noun ‘person’ takes priority over the adjective ‘sick.’” The Pontiff encourages health-care personnel always to protect the dignity of their patients and to “reject any compromise in the direction of euthanasia.” The World Day of the Sick is observed on February 11; the papal message was released by the Vatican on January 3.

