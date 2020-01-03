Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar Catholics debate liturgical orientation

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is debating an issue that will be familiar to Catholics in the West: whether the priest should face toward the congregation or toward the altar when celebrating the liturgy.

