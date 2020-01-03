Catholic World News

Yazidi survivors are key to bringing Islamic State members to justice

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “European and US authorities have struggled to successfully prosecute returning Islamic State members, largely because of the difficulties in collecting evidence of crimes that happened in Iraq and Syria,” according to the report. “But the Yazidi who survived carry detailed accounts of one of the militia’s worst crimes: The attempt to wipe out the religious minority and the mass enslavement of its women and female children.”

