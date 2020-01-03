Catholic World News

Iranian president sends Christmas greetings to Pope Francis

January 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fars News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: “I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness and messenger of freedom, as well as the start of year 2020,” President Hassan Rouhani wrote. “I hope that in this holy day that the world has seen Jesus’ face and the divine will has been manifested in the holy existence of His Holiness, the followers of monotheism and truth, and pure-minded followers of His Holiness and all divine religions move towards establishing peace and justice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!