Make the Church in the Holy Land a place for dialogue and encounter, Jerusalem archbishop preaches

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are not called to witness our desire for dialogue only as individual believers,” Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, preached on New Year’s Day. “It must primarily be a testimony of the entire Church understood as a community and not as an institution. This is the primary vocation of our Church in the Holy Land.”

