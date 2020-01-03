Catholic World News

Pope leads funeral rites for Cardinal Grech

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Maltese cardinal, who co-founded the Patristic Institute Augustinianum, died on December 30 at the age of 94. The Pope also sent a condolence message to the Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine, of which Cardinal Grech was a member. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, preached the homily at the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (Italian-language link).

