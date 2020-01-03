Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s January prayer intention

January 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January 2020 prayer intention is “that Christians, followers of other religions, and all people of goodwill may promote peace and justice in the world.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “In a divided and fragmented world, I want to invite all believers, and also all people of good will, to reconciliation and fraternity. Our faith leads us to spread the values of peace and mutual understanding, of the common good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!