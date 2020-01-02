Catholic World News

Cardinal Grech offered exemplary service to Church, Pope says in condolence message

January 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Maltese cardinal, who co-founded the Patristic Institute Augustinianum, died on December 30 at the age of 94.

