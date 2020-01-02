Catholic World News

Pope apologizes for slapping woman’s hand, encourages pilgrims to cultivate peace and hope in 2020

January 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his January 1 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis said, “We often lose patience. So do I. And I apologize for yesterday’s bad example”—a reference to an incident in which he slapped the hand of a woman who was grabbing his arm (video).

