Catholic World News

‘Be amazed by the Mother of God,’ Pope preaches at New Year’s Mass

January 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “From her, let us allow ourselves to be gazed upon, to be embraced, to be taken by the hand,” Pope Francis preached during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God and the 53rd World Day of Peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!