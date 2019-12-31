Catholic World News

Ireland’s Minister for Health condemns parish’s ‘extremely hurtful’ comments about IVF

December 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and thus life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith,” Tullamore’s Catholic Parish Facebook group stated in a post that was removed following condemnation by Simon Harris, 33, the nation’s Minister for Health since 2016.

