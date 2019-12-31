Catholic World News
Breakaway Ukrainian region bans Baptist books
December 31, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (map) broke away from Ukraine in 2014.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
