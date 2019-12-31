Catholic World News

Nigerian bridal party beheaded en route to wedding, diocesan spokesman says

December 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Borno State (map); earlier, the Islamic State announced its members had beheaded 10 Christian hostages in a different region of the country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!