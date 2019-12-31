Catholic World News

‘Be creative in God’: Pope recalls 170th anniversary of La Civiltà Cattolica

December 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Continue living the dynamism between life and thought with listening eyes,” the Pope said in a handwritten message for the Jesuit journal’s 170th anniversary. “Be discerning regarding language, combat hatred, small-mindedness and prejudice.”

