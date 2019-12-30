Catholic World News

Wheeling diocese quietly took huge loss on former bishop’s mansion

December 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: After Bishop Michael Bransfield was allowed to resign, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston sold the bishop’s mansion, on which he had spent more than $4.5 million, for just $1.2 million. The quiet sale—done without a public listing—avoided disclosure of the bishop’s extravagant spending.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!