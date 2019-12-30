Catholic World News

Indonesian cardinal questions accuracy of abuse report

December 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Jakarta Post

CWN Editor's Note: The report found at least 56 victims of sexual abuse, including 21 seminarians and religious brothers in formation, and 20 nuns.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

