Islamic State says it beheaded 10 Christian hostages in Nigeria on Christmas Day

December 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Where is the moral revulsion at this tragedy?” asked Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto, the capital of the northwestern Nigerian state of the same name (map). “This is part of a much wider drama we are living with on a daily basis.”

