Catholic World News

Chinese Protestant pastor sentenced to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion’

December 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Pastor Wang Yi’s house church, the Early Rain Covenant Church, has 500 members and in located in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!