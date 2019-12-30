Catholic World News

The Holy Family was ‘totally available to God’s will,’ Pope tells pilgrims

December 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph (video), Pope Francis encouraged family members to communicate with one another, rather than be “like those kids at the table, each one with their mobile phone.”

