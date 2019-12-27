Catholic World News

Half as many Midnight Masses for Hong Kong Catholics

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Only 20 churches were planning to hold Midnight Masses, compared with 38 last year,” according to the report. “A total of 76 Catholic churches were scheduled to hold Masses throughout the day.”

