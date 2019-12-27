Catholic World News

Mexican archbishop joins victims in denouncing Legion of Christ abuse report

December 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Legionaries recently announced that 175 persons had been abused by 33 priests and 71 seminarians. “This report arrives late, incomplete, and under a cloud of suspicion that what is said there is not all there is,” said Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera of Monterrey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!