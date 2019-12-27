Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat weighs in on diplomatic immunity, sea-level rise

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The immunity of State officials from foreign jurisdiction is a crucial, long-standing principle of State sovereignty and international diplomacy that must be respected,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said recently. “However, there are some egregious criminal acts of international concern that never fall within the legitimate activities of a public official and which, therefore, should be excluded from any immunity … Such challenges are augmented by diverging sovereignty concerns, as well as the competing desires to avoid not only impunity, but also politically motivated prosecutions.”

