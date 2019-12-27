Catholic World News

‘Go and see, to know,’ Jerusalem archbishop writes in Christmas message

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus did not come to revolutionize the social structures of his time, he did not want to conquer power, but the heart of man,” said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. “That’s how the world changed.”

