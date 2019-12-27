Catholic World News

Bishops welcome repeal of ‘parking lot tax’ on churches, other nonprofits

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The “parking lot tax” on houses of worship and other nonprofits was part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced tax rates and made other changes to the federal tax code. A coalition of religious organizations called for its repeal earlier this year.

