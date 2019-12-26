Catholic World News

7 killed in Christmas Eve jihadist attack in Nigeria

December 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Voice of America News

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the jihadist terrorist organization Boko Haram (also known as the Islamic State in West Africa) attacked a Christian village near Chibok, the site of a 2014 mass abduction of schoolgirls.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!