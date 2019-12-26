Catholic World News

Attacks on Greek religious sites on the rise

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: There were 591 incidents of violence against Greek religious sites in 2018, the nation’s Ministry of Education recently announced; 95% were directed against Orthodox churches.

