Anglican, Church of Scotland leaders join Pope in Christmas greeting to South Sudan’s leaders

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013; the war has left 400,000 dead and displaced over 3.6 million civilians. “We raise our prayers to Christ the Saviour for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity, and we invoke abundant blessings upon each of you and upon the entire nation,” Pope Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, and Very Rev. John Chalmers said in their message to the nation’s leaders, who recently pledged to form a transitional unity government.

