Catholic World News

We stand with persecuted Christians everywhere, British PM says in Christmas message

December 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Gov.UK

CWN Editor's Note: “Christmas Day is, first and foremost, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution. For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell … We stand with Christians everywhere, in solidarity, and will defend your right to practice your faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!